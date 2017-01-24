Egyptian passenger car sales register EGP 35.3bn in first 11 months of 2016 - Daily News Egypt

The passenger car market managed to achieve sales worth EGP 35.3bn, selling more than 132,900 cars during the first 11 months of 2016.

Korean brands sold the most, recording sales of 43,700 cars since the beginning of January until the end of November 2016.

They were followed by Japanese brands with 37,300 cars sold, then European brands with 17,880 cars, and American brands in fourth place with 17,000 cars.

Chinese brands occupied fifth place with 11,900 cars.

For his part, Moustafa Hussein, head of the Automotive Marketing Information Council (AMIC), expects total passenger car sales in 2016 to exceed EGP 35.9bn after calculating December’s activity, compared to EGP 30.6bn in 2015.

Despite a decline in sales of the passenger car market in 2016, increased prices have contributed to secure the profits of companies.

The passenger car market had sold more than 179,000 cars during the first 11 months of 2015, making the value of passenger car sales near EGP 30.6bn.

The market of Korean passenger cars had come in the lead, recording sales of 53,700 cars since the beginning of January until the end of November 2015.

It had been followed by Japanese brands in second place with 50,400 cars sold, then European brands with 37,200 cars, followed by American brands with 24,800 sold cars.

Chinese cars had occupied the fifth place with 12,200 cars sold, whereas Asian brands, represented in Proton, came at the bottom of the list of the most sold cars in the Egyptian market, with 766 sold cars.