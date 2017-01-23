Ghabbour Auto acquires 96.8% of Chinese sales - Daily News Egypt

The monthly report released by the Automotive Marketing Information Council (AMIC) of November revealed that the Chinese car market recorded sales worth EGP 1.8bn, with 12,000 sold units from January until February 2016.

Ghabbour Auto took over the market of Chinese cars, representing 96.8% of the market’s sales.

The two brands Geely and Chery sold 11,500 units out of a total of 11,900 units sold by Chinese brands.

Chery Tiggo managed to stay in the lead with 4,322 units told for EGP 808m, followed by Geely Emgrand 7 in second place with 3,688 units for EGP 466m.

Chery Envy came in third place with 3,536 units worth EGP 472m, and Brilliance V5 with 355 cars sold for EGP 55.7m was followed by Brilliance S30 which sold six cars worth EGP 558,000.

Geely Emgrand had topped the list of Chinese sales from January until November 2015 with sales worth EGP 493m and 5,543 sold cars.

Speranza Tiggo and Envy had come in the second and third places without any sales during September, October, and November 2015.

Chinese brands had achieved sales worth EGP 1.18bn during the first 11 months of 2015, representing 3.8% of total sales of the passenger cars’ market in Egypt, which is estimated at EGP 30.6bn.

Chinese cars represent 6.8% of the number of total sold cars.