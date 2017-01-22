EEHC to complete Shabab, West Damietta power plants conversion in H2 of 2017 - Daily News Egypt

Chairperson of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) Gaber Desouky inspected the project to convert Shabab and West Damietta power plants into using a combined circuit to follow up on the progress of implementation.

He said that constructions are 83% completed in Shabab power plant and 80% at West Damietta, noting that work is following the timetable, expecting constructions to be completed in the early second half (H2) of 2017.

He added that converting the gas-fueled power plants into combined circuit plants is within the sector’s projects to raise the efficiency of power plants to compensate for lost capacity and meet the growing demand on energy to achieve development in all fields.

The investment costs for the two projects stand at EGP 6bn. Several international financial institutions are contributing to the cost, including the Islamic Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank, and the Saudi Fund for Development, in addition to the autonomous resources of East Delta Electricity Production Company.

These projects come within the framework of the electricity sector’s plan to expand and strengthen the performance of the national electricity grid to cope with the added capabilities of electricity, as the sector continues to implement more projects to meet electricity needs across the nation.