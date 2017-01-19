Detained Youth Committee submits 2nd pardon list to presidency: member - Daily News Egypt

Tarek El-Khouly, member of the Detained Youth Committee for presidential pardons and member of parliament, said Thursday that the committee submitted three lists of pardon to the presidency, amid a report in preparation for a second group of detainees to be granted pardons.

“The first list includes the number of cases handed final sentences, while the second list covers detainees aged below 18, and the third list of detainees was prepared by the parliament’s Human Rights Committee,” El-Khouly said in a press statement.

The Detained Youth Committee was established based on recommendations made during the National Youth Conference that took place in October. During the conference, veteran politician Osama Al-Ghazali Harb called on the president to release young detainees.

A group of 82 detainees were pardoned in a first round in November.