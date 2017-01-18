Egypt’s self-sufficiency of wheat at 49.1% in 2015: CAPMAS - Daily News Egypt

According to a recent report issued by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), on production movement, foreign trade, and availability of agriculture commodities for consumption in 2015, the average consumption per capita of wheat reached 141.1 kg in 2015 versus 133.6 kg in 2014, an increase of 5.6% with a self-sufficiency rate of 49.1%.

The report added that the average consumption per capita of rice reached 39.1 kg in 2015 versus 43.4 kg in 2014, a decrease of 9.9% with a self-sufficiency rate of 102.6%.

Moreover, the average per capita consumption of vegetables reached 93.1 kg in 2015 versus 100.5 kg in 2014, a decrease of 7.4 %, with a self-sufficiency rate of 102.6%.

Meanwhile, the average consumption per capita of fruits reached 63.6 kg in 2015 versus 57.5 kg in 2014, an increase of 10.6% with a self-sufficiency rate of 96.2%.

The CAPMAS stated that the average consumption per capita of red meat reached 13.6 kg in 2015 versus 10.8 kg in 2014, an increase of 25.9%, attributing the increase to cow meat imports versus the previous year with a self-sufficiency rate of 57.5%.

The average per capita consumption of birds and poultry meat reached 10.7 kg in 2015, which was unchanged from 2014 with a self-sufficiency rate 93.0%.