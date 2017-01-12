Daily News Egypt

Army Chief of Staff meets president of Libyan presidential council - Daily News Egypt

Army Chief of Staff meets president of Libyan presidential council

Encounter comes amid a series of meetings held by Egypt over the situation in Libya

Egyptian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mahmoud Hegazy met on Wednesday with the president of the Libyan presidential council, Fayez Al-Sarraj, to discuss possible solutions to the situation in Libya, according to a statement by the Egyptian Armed Forces media office.

The situation there is complicated by political reticence, according to Al-Sarraj, who emphasised the necessity for a national dialogue and warned against internal conflicts.

A series of ongoing meetings has been happening, while Al-Sarraj noted the important role played by Egypt in trying to solve the Libyan crisis.

 

