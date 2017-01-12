Army Chief of Staff meets president of Libyan presidential council - Daily News Egypt

Egyptian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mahmoud Hegazy met on Wednesday with the president of the Libyan presidential council, Fayez Al-Sarraj, to discuss possible solutions to the situation in Libya, according to a statement by the Egyptian Armed Forces media office.

The situation there is complicated by political reticence, according to Al-Sarraj, who emphasised the necessity for a national dialogue and warned against internal conflicts.

A series of ongoing meetings has been happening, while Al-Sarraj noted the important role played by Egypt in trying to solve the Libyan crisis.