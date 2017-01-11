Silicon Waha creates technical designs for mobile phone factories in technological zones - Daily News Egypt

Silicon Waha is currently working on the technical designs for factories planned to be established in two technological zones at Borg El Arab and Assiut, according to chairperson of the company’s board of directors Ahmed El-Sobky.

El-Sobky told Daily News Egypt that the construction of mobile phone factories differs from other factories; therefore, the company is currently creating special designs for these factories according to directives by manufacturers.

The final designs will be presented to the project’s advisory office in order to start construction work. Designs and construction are expected to be completed in a short period of time in order to start production during 2017, according to El-Sobky.

Silicon Waha had signed an agreement to establish mobile phone factories with SICO, ZTE, and Transsion during the Cairo ICT 2016 exhibition.

Silicon Waha was launched in May 2016. The company is an Egyptian joint stock company, established in accordance with Law No. 159 of 1981 and its implementing regulations, based on a partnership between the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and the New Urban Communities Authority, affiliated to the Ministry of Housing.

The company is responsible for planning, designing, and implementing the buildings and technology zones specialised in telecommunications and information technology. It also provides logistics services and the required infrastructure of technology projects.

The company’s business includes providing the necessary environment to serve the communications and IT industry in Egypt through providing integrated services for entrepreneurs, emerging companies, small- and medium-sized enterprises, major domestic and international companies, and electronic design and assembly companies.

The company also promotes the establishment of commercial, educational, regional, and international relations with civil society organisations, universities, research centres, and technological industrial companies through innovation clusters.