Daily News Egypt

Highlights of the Golden Globes night - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Highlights of the Golden Globes night

Be the first to comment

Golden Globes night

Want to know what everyone in Hollywood is talking about? Here are some of the most memorable moments of the 74th Golden Globes award show.Damien Chazelle’s musical “La La Land” broke the record for the most Golden Globes won by a movie. The director, aged 31, is also the youngest filmmaker to win best director in the award’s history.

Other memorable moments of the show were delivered by the award winners in their acceptance speeches, such as Meryl Streep’s anti-Trump stance, “Black-ish” star Tracee Ellis Ross’ appeal for more diversity in Hollywood, and actor Ryan Gosling’s emotional tribute to his family.

Host Jimmy Fallon was backed by a series of award presenters; among them, Kristen Wiig and Steve Carrell stood out with an absurdly dark comedic moment.

Click through the picture gallery above for more on Sunday’s awards ceremony that was held on Sunday, January 8, in Beverly Hills.

Topics: Golden Globes night
Source: Deutsche Welle
http://www.dw.com/en/highlights-of-the-golden-globes-night/a-37062448?maca=en-rss_en_DailyNewsEgypt-14679-xml-mrss

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/09/highlights-of-the-golden-globes-night/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View