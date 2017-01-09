Elsewedy Electric, NCC win Upper Egypt electricity tender - Daily News Egypt

Elsewedy Electric and the National Contracting Company (NCC) won a tender to implement three electricity lines in Upper Egypt extending from Samalout to Naga Hammadi at a cost of EGP 4.187bn.

A source at the Ministry of Electricity told Daily News Egypt that the companies presented the best financial bids. Elsewedy Electric is set to implement two lines; the first in Akhmim, Sohag with a length of 180 km, while the second will link Akhmim to East Qena via a 176 km electricity line. Meanwhile, the NCC will implement one electricity line extending between East Qena to Naga Hammadi with a length of 70 km.

The source added that 60% of the cost of the three lines will be paid in local currency and 40% in foreign currency.

The Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) chairperson Gamal Abdel Rahim said that it was agreed to support the electricity grid in Upper Egypt by 426 km of lines, including 176 km between Assiut and Sohag, 180 km between Sohag and east of Qena, and 70 km between East Qena and Naga Hammadi, at a total cost of EGP 4.187bn.

He explained that the project will be completed by the end of June this year. The project aims to absorb the new capacities that will be added throughout the year.

A plan has been initiated to support the national grid line to be able to dump the generated capacity to meet the anticipated loads, either through the development of existing lines or expanding the grid.

These projects come within the framework of the electricity sector’s plan to expand and strengthen the performance of the national electricity grid to cope with the added capacities of electricity, as the sector continues to implement more projects to meet electricity needs across the nation.