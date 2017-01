The President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament 2017 celebrated its final match on Friday.

Hong Kong’s Leo Au, ranked 31st internationally, played against Pakistan’s Farhan Mehboob, ranked the 66th internationally.

Mehboob surprised the audience by defeating Au, with a score of 3-1 (11-4/11-4/8-11/12-10).

Thus, Mehboob won the tournament and Au was the runner-up.