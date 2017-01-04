Universe Distribution targets 10% growth in its business size during 2017 - Daily News Egypt

The Universe Distribution Company, specialised in information technology and services, completed the infrastructure for its technology areas in Borg El-Arab and Asyut at a cost of EGP 13m, according to the CEO of Universe Distribution Hisham Mo’men. The project includes connecting optical fibre cables and installing communication networks.

Mo’men said the company is expecting a 10% growth rate in 2017, and is making plans to begin manufacturing for the local market in order to reduce the number of imports and ease the burden of the US dollar price hikes.

The company inaugurated a factory for the production of fibre and copper cables in a 500 sqm area in Badr city, with investments estimated at EGP 50m. The factory is equipped with imported machinery from Germany, which will allow them to produce all forms of fibre cables with an automated manufacturing process.

Mo’men pointed out that the production capacity of the factory is designed to cover the needs of the domestic market during the first year of operations. In its second year, the company will begin exporting to African markets, as well as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

He pointed out that the company plans to begin actual production this month, and is currently holding a test run of the manufacturing process.

Mo’men believes that the company has expansion opportunities in the Gulf and African markets, and should also be able to expand in the local market. He expects 2017 to be the year in which several mega projects in the field of fibre cables will be carried out, connecting them to the New Administrative Capital and new residential buildings. Fibre cables will also be connected to Telecom Egypt infrastructure development projects, replacing copper networks with fibre networks.

Fibre optic cables provide communication services at much higher speeds and quality than copper cables.

Universe Distribution as operated in the Egyptian market since 1995. It has established offices in the UAE in 2005, and Qatar in 2011. Over 200 employees work in the company.