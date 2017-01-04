Mobile, ADSL subscribers increase, mobile internet users fall in Q3 of 2016 - Daily News Egypt

A report by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology showed that the number of mobile users increased from 96.22 million users in the second quarter (Q2) of 2016 to 96.26 million over the third quarter (Q3) of 2016.

According to the report, the fixed landline phone market witnessed a slight decrease in Q2 in the number of subscribers, as they fell from 5.93 million to 5.9 million in Q3. Mobile internet users declined in the same period by 4.3%, as the number of subscribers fell from 27.37 million to 26.18 million in Q3 of 2016.

The number of USB Modem users fell by 2.1% in the period of comparison, from 3.41 million in Q2 to 3.4 million in Q3.

The number of users of fixed internet ADSL services slightly increased by 5% in Q3, rising from 4.2 million users in Q2 to 4.41 million by the end of Q3 of 2016.