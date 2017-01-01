State Council accepts secretary general’s resignation amid investigations over bribery charges - Daily News Egypt

The State Council’s administrative board on Saturday held a meeting in which they unanimously accepted the resignation of the council’s secretary general Wael Shalby, according to a statement issued by the council.

Shalby is under investigation by the Higher State Security prosecution following his arrest by the Administrative Control Authority (ACA) on Sunday, the state-run Al-Akbar Al-Youm reported.

“Currently all documents related to contracts signed by the State Council over the past five years will be revised to verify its legal authenticity,” the council’s statement said. “The council confirms it will not gloss over any incident of corruption.”

According to a statement issued by the ACA, the former State Council’s secretary general was arrested on the back of a financial bribery case. The council’s purchasing official Gamal El-Laban is a defendant in the case, along with two other businesspeople.

On Thursday, the Misdemeanours Court decided to renew the detention of El-Laban and two others for 15 days, pending state security investigations into charges of bribery.

The defendants are accused of receiving bribes in the form of large sums of money and gold.

El-Laban was arrested from his home on 27 December after the ACA searched his residence, and found EGP 24m, $4m, EUR 2m, SAR 1m, and gold accessories, as well as vehicles and real estate assets.