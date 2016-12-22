Mubarak-era housing minister’s prison verdict upheld - Daily News Egypt

The Cassation Court upheld on Wednesday a definitive three-year prison sentence against the Mubarak-era housing minister Ibrahim Soliman on charges of illegally allocating land for the Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC).

According to state media reports, Soliman squandered an estimated EGP 1bn in public funds. The court ordered him to pay more than EGP 100m in compensations and fines.

In 2012 Soliman received a 5 year prison sentence alongside Magdy Rasekh, the CEO of SODIC and an in-law of former president Hosni Mubarak. Several government officials received smaller sentences on the same charges.

A retrial was ordered in 2013.