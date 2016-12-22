Daily News Egypt

Mubarak-era housing minister’s prison verdict upheld - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Mubarak-era housing minister’s prison verdict upheld

Cassation Court upholds three-year imprisonment sentence against former housing minister Ibrahim Soliman

Be the first to comment

The North Cairo Criminal Court acquitted and ordered the release of former Housing Minister Ibrahim Soliman from illicit gains charges on Sunday. (AFP File Photo)

The Cassation Court upheld on Wednesday a definitive three-year prison sentence against the Mubarak-era housing minister Ibrahim Soliman on charges of illegally allocating land for the Sixth of October Development and Investment Company (SODIC).

According to state media reports, Soliman squandered an estimated EGP 1bn in public funds. The court ordered him to pay more than EGP 100m in compensations and fines.

In 2012 Soliman received a 5 year prison sentence alongside Magdy Rasekh, the CEO of SODIC and an in-law of former president Hosni Mubarak. Several government officials received smaller sentences on the same charges.

A retrial was ordered in 2013.

 

Topics: corruption embezzlment hosni mubarak Ibrahim Soliman SODIC

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2016/12/22/mubarak-era-ministers-prison-verdict-upheld/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View