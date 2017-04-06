US keen to inject more investments in Egypt: Nasr - Daily News Egypt

The US stressed its keenness to inject more investments in Egypt in the coming period, according to Minister of Investment and International Cooperation Sahar Nasr.

She spoke about the results of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s visit to Washington, where he met with US president Donald Trump and the American Chamber of Commerce.

Nasr added in an interview with the Egyptian media delegation in Washington that the American side expressed its keenness to inject more investments in a number of economic sectors, such as renewable energy, transport, industry, and infrastructure.

She noted that the Egyptian delegation reviewed with the US officials the recent legislative reforms that aim to attract foreign investment.

Nasr pointed out that the investment draft law was set to be discussed by parliament in the next week. She added that her ministry is working on proposed amendments in the Capital Market Law and the Financial Leasing Law.

The minister stressed that the government is also keen to activate these laws on the ground, with the help of the World Bank, so that these laws could provide an attractive environment for investment.

Nasr said that she had met with a number of American companies before Al-Sisi’s visit in order to eliminate any obstacles facing their work in Egypt. Hence, the president’s meeting with the American companies was fruitful, and the American side appreciated the participation of the private sector in the country’s development plan.

The minister revealed that she is preparing for an expected visit by a US investors delegation to Egypt soon, and that she will lead Egypt’s delegation to the World Bank’s spring meetings in Washington—scheduled to be held on 21-23 April.