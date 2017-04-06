Daily News Egypt

IMF supports Egypt’s economic efforts - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area



Advertising Area



IMF supports Egypt’s economic efforts

Egypt implements an economic reform programme that aims to provide more job opportunities

Be the first to comment

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde gives a joint press conference with Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Qandil on 22 August AFP PHOTO / STRINGER

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, met with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi during his current visit to Washington.

“President Al-Sisi and I discussed the progress of Egypt’s economic reform programme, supported by the IMF’s $12bn extended fund facility arrangement,” Lagarde said in a statement released on Thursday.

The statement added that “Egypt is implementing a strong economic reform programme to help the economy return to its full potential, achieve more growth, and create more jobs. We recognize the sacrifices made and the difficulties faced by many Egyptian citizens, especially due to high inflation.”

Lagarde asserted that the IMF is working to help the government and the Central Bank of Egypt to bring inflation under control and “support the steps the Egyptian authorities are taking to protect its poorest and most vulnerable citizens.”

Topics: christine lagarde economic reform programme IMF loan International Monetary Fund (IMF) President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi

Advertising Area



http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/04/06/imf-supports-egypts-efforts-control-inflation-protect-vulnerable-citizens/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View