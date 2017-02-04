Emirates Heights seeks to restructure departments, develop customer service - Daily News Egypt

Emirates Heights started a comprehensive restructure of all its departments, especially after the recent crisis experienced by the company in light of the harsh economic climate in Egypt and the decline of the tourism sector. The company’s situation has recently stabilised and it had started to deliver the housing units for its customers who paid their dues last summer.

A number of the company’s customers who reserved units in the project have filed cases in court, accusing the company of fraud because they had not received their units yet.

Emirates Heights project is located on the North Coast on Alexandria-Matrouh road, 70 km away from Marina and 110 km from Marsa Matrouh. The project was built on an area of ​​126 acres, with a beach length of 750 metres.

The project has integrated services including 32 swimming pools, a diving club, shops, artificial lakes, a water park, windsurfing, and golf course.

Yafa Mac Touristic Company is the owner of Emirates Heights project which was built on an area of 360 acres and worth EGP 3.5bn, of which 70% was spent on the construction of the project. The company announced that it targets mainly middle-class customers.