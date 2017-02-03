Al-Sisi pays unexpected visit to military college - Daily News Egypt

Daily News Egypt

Al-Sisi pays unexpected visit to military college

Al-Sisi pays unexpected visit to military college

Al-Sisi and the defence minister ate alongside the students and evaluated their training

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi paid a sudden visit on Friday to the Cairo-based Military College to inspect the physical preparation and training programs that are being carried by students at the military college, state-run newspaper Akhbar Al-Youm reported.

Al-Sisi was accompanied by the Minister of Defence Sedki Sobhi. both the president and the minister joined the students on a bicycle tour around Cairo. the duo also inspected training regiments carried out by the students.

According to Akhbar Al-Youm, Al-Sisi also had breakfast with the students and praised their physical abilities and talents the students demonstrated during their training.

Al-Sisi also urged the students to be diligent in their training, and to keep to the principles of the military so that they may do their jobs and protect Egypt.

 

