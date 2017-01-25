25 January Revolution was turning point in Egypt’s history: Al-Sisi - Daily News Egypt

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi said on Wednesday that the 25 January Revolution was a turning point in Egypt’s history, as it gave hope to Egyptians at first, but was also followed by disappointments after personal interests took over.

In a speech he delivered on the sixth anniversary of the revolution, Al-Sisi said that the revolution was renewed in June 2013, when Egyptians decided to take back their revolution to rectify its path and take control of their decisions to combat terrorist groups.

The president added that he is full of confidence that the Egyptian generation who decided to start the revolution will always be remembered. Also, they will be remembered for what they endured over the past few years as they insisted on reforming the fluctuating economic situation.

Al-Sisi further stated that an objective assessment to the events in Egypt over the past few years will confirm that we are on the right track, as we successfully built the main institutions of Egypt including a Constitution and a parliament that reflect the will of Egyptians, accompanied by the real enhancement of the concept of separation between authorities.

“We are still countering terrorism, in order to diminish it from its roots. However, it won’t distract us from combating corruption that is as dangerous as terrorism. We are doing all of this whilst constructing gigantic projects and improving environment for investments.

“Our efforts over the past six years are not futile, but it produced a new reality. We need your sincere efforts now to develop this state, because countries like Egypt don’t develop over night,” Al-Sisi concluded.

Al-Sisi issued on Tuesday a presidential decree ordering the release of prisoners on the occasion of the 25 January Revolution commemoration and National Police Day. On Wednesday, a total of 1,280 prisoners were released.