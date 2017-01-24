Daily News Egypt

Germany lifts final restriction on flights to South Sinai: Foreign Ministry - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Germany lifts final restriction on flights to South Sinai: Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that the Egyptian embassy in Berlin was able to lift the last restriction on German flights to Sharm El-Sheikh and South Sinai. In a press release, the ministry said that the German federal ministry of transport and digital infrastructure decided to exempt German airlines from flying 26,000 …

Be the first to comment

The agreement between the company and the governorate states that the company should pay the governorate EGP 30m in exchange for a waiver of all cases filed between the parties.(AFP photo)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that the Egyptian embassy in Berlin was able to lift the last restriction on German flights to Sharm El-Sheikh and South Sinai.

In a press release, the ministry said that the German federal ministry of transport and digital infrastructure decided to exempt German airlines from flying 26,000 feet above South Sinai which will allow German airlines to operate direct flights to Sharm El-Sheikh without paying additional insurance.

Germany had warned its citizens from visiting Egypt after a Russian aeroplane crashed in October 2015 en-route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the decision opens the path to full inflow of German tourism to Sharm El-Sheikh and South Sinai.

Germany was ranked first in terms of the number of tourists coming to Egypt in 2016, with a total of 655,000 tourists.

Topics: Germany South Sinai

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/24/612434/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View