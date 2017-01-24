Germany lifts final restriction on flights to South Sinai: Foreign Ministry - Daily News Egypt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday that the Egyptian embassy in Berlin was able to lift the last restriction on German flights to Sharm El-Sheikh and South Sinai.

In a press release, the ministry said that the German federal ministry of transport and digital infrastructure decided to exempt German airlines from flying 26,000 feet above South Sinai which will allow German airlines to operate direct flights to Sharm El-Sheikh without paying additional insurance.

Germany had warned its citizens from visiting Egypt after a Russian aeroplane crashed in October 2015 en-route from Sharm El-Sheikh to St. Petersburg.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the decision opens the path to full inflow of German tourism to Sharm El-Sheikh and South Sinai.

Germany was ranked first in terms of the number of tourists coming to Egypt in 2016, with a total of 655,000 tourists.