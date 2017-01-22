Germany's Zverev beats top seed Murray in Australian Open - Daily News Egypt

Germany’s Mischa Zverev has knocked Andy Murray, the world number one, out of the Australian Open. Zverev is ranked 50th in the world.German tennis player Mischa Zverev on Sunday beat Britain’s Andy Murray 7-5 5-7 6-2 6-4 to remove the world number one from the Australia Open in an exciting match in the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

With reigning champion Novak Dokovic also out of the tournament after his defeat to Denis Istomin on Thursday, neither the No. 1 nor the No. 2 seed will now be playing in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the first time this has happened since 2002.

The match between Zverev and Murray went for 3 hours and 34 minutes. Murray dropped his serve eight times.

The 29-year-oldZverev will go on to play the winner of the later match between Roger Federer and Kei Nishikori in the quarterfinal.

Sunday’s defeat puts an end to this year’s bid by Murray to finally lift the Australian trophy after losing five finals at the tournament.

US Open champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland has also advanced to the quarterfinals after his 7-6 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) victory over Italian Andreas Seppi on Margaret Court Arena. Wawrinka was the 2014 Australian titlist.

