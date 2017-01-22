Al-Sisi meets National Defence Council to discuss security operations in North Sinai   - Daily News Egypt

The National Defence Council held on Sunday a security meeting with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to review the latest security developments and discuss ongoing operations in North Sinai.

Prime Minister Sherif Ismail and the ministers of defence, interior, foreign affairs, and finance attended the meeting, alongside the armed forces’ chief of staff and the head of Al-Mukhabarat Al-‘Ammah (Egyptian general intelligence).

The meeting discussed counter-terrorism efforts in Sinai, a presidential statement said Sunday, as well as increased security measures undertaken to protect the country’s borders. The council agreed to prolong the period of the Egyptian armed mission in the Gulf, Red Sea, and Bab Al-Mandab areas.