Canadian delegation meets Al-Sisi, discusses bilateral relations - Daily News Egypt

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi stated during his meeting with a Canadian parliamentary delegation on Saturday that their visit to Egypt is a good opportunity to strengthen parliamentary relations between both countries.

The Canadian parliamentary delegation included members from the Canadian senate and house of commons. It was headed by Robert Oliphant, head of the standing committee on public safety and national security.

The meeting was held in order to discuss the enhancement of bilateral relations between both countries.

The president also asserted Egypt’s concern to promoting bilateral cooperation with Canada in various fields, pointing out that the last period has seen a positive development in bilateral relations between both countries, as well as mutual understanding for the regional and international challenges faced by Egypt and the region, which required enhanced consultation and coordination.

Al-Sisi called for more communication between the Canadian and Egyptian parliament.

He also spoke on the importance of promoting cultural and scientific relations between the two countries, explaining that there are a large number Egyptians living in and contributing to Canada, as well as hundreds of Egyptian students studying in Canadian universities.

Meanwhile, the members of the Canadian delegation highlighted the strength of the Egyptian-Canadian relations and noted Canada’s commitment to enhance Egypt at various levels. The members also expressed their aspiration for connecting more with the Egyptian parliament to further advance parliamentary relations between the two countries.

The delegation confirmed Canada’s support for Egypt’s development efforts and it also noted that they understand the challenges facing Egypt, particularly at the economic level, in addition to terrorism and ongoing security threats. Al-Sisi reviewed the latest political and economic situation in Egypt.

Following the meeting with Al-Sisi, the delegation also met with the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee, in which they discussed the development of their bilateral relations, as well as regional issues.