Al-Sisi congratulates Trump on inauguration of his administration - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi sent on Friday a message to the US president Donald Trump to congratulate him on the inauguration of his official administration.

Al-Sisi said that he hopes strategic relations between Egypt and the US will foster during the era of Trump. Egypt’s president also hoped that bilateral relations between Egypt and the US will thrive and Trump’s administration will be a new start for the two countries.

Al-Sisi was the first to congratulate Trump on 9 November when the results of the election came out. The relations between Egypt and the US are expected to thrive under Trump’s administration, as the latter shares a common vision regarding political Islam and terrorism with Al-Sisi.

The relations between Egypt and the US were tense over the past few years, particularly after the ouster of former president Mohamed Morsi by the armed forces in 2013. Former US president Barack Obama depicted this enforced ouster as a military coup. The US cut aid as a result, but had to restore it in 2015 due to the rise of Islamic State (IS) threats.

Trump told Al-Sisi in September 2016 that he will invite him to the White House following his inauguration, during Al-Sisi’s participation in the United Nations general assembly.