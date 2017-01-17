AFCON 2017: Rahman injured as Ghana beat Uganda - Daily News Egypt

Schalke defender Baba Rahman went of injured in the first half for Ghana but they were cheered by Andre Ayew’s first-half penalty in a 1-0 win over Uganda. Mali face Egypt in the late Group D game.Ghana 1-0 Uganda (Ayew 32′ pen)

A penalty just after the half hour from striker Ayew was enough for fancied Ghana in their African Nations Cup opener, but an injury to left back Baba Rahman soured the mood slightly and left Schalke fans fretting.

He came off after just 39 minutes and was replaced by Frank Acheampong. The extent of the injury was not yet known.

Ghana, who despite their wealth of talent in recent years have not won the continential title since 1982, were the better side for much of the Group D encounter in Port Gentil.

Ayew struck after Isaac Isinde fouled Asamoah Gyan in the area.

But Ghana failed to find a second goal which would have eased worries of a Uganda levellerafter a series of surprise results so far in Gabon.

Coach Avram Grant will hope his side correct their wayward shooting next time out against Mali on Saturday.

Egypt, among the tournament favorites with Ghana, kick off their campaign against Mali in Tuesday’s late encounter.