Egypt loses to Denmark in IHF World Men’s Handball Championship 2017   - Daily News Egypt

Egypt lost to Denmark on Saturday at the IHF World Men’s Handball Championship 2017, ending the match with 35-28 in favour of the Danish team.

The result was not surprising as the Danish national handball men’s team is a formidable team. Denmark recently won gold at the men’s handball competition at the 2016 Rio Olympics, celebrated last August.

Denmark was also the IHF World Men’s Handball Championship 2013’s runner-up. Its players Andres Eggert and Mikkel Hansen were awarded the championship’s Top Scorer and Best Player awards, respectively.

No doubt Denmark’s journey throughout the IHF World Men’s Handball Championship has been very successful. In 2011, Denmark was also the runner-up, and its player Mikkel Hansen was granted the championship’s Top Scorer award.

In 2009 and 2007, Denmark ended in fourth and third place at the championship, respectively.

In regards to the European Men’s Handball Championship, Denmark won twice. The first time was in 2008, followed by a second victory in 2012. In 2014, it won silver. In 2002, 2004, and 2006, it won bronze.

Egypt played its first match at the IHF World Men’s Handball Championship 2017 against Qatar on 13 January.

The first half ended 11-8 in Egypt’s favour and the match ended 22-20 for Egypt.

Egypt’s Ahmed El-Ahmar, who scored eight goals out of Egypt’s 22 goals, was awarded the title of Best Player of the Match.

Egypt’s third match is on 16 January, in which it will face Bahrain.