Transportation Ministry presents details of electric train to cabinet - Daily News Egypt

The Ministry of Transportation submitted a detailed presentation to the cabinet on three major projects.

These projects are the establishment of an electric train (El Salam-10th of Ramadan City-New Administrative Capital), the project to rehabilitate and develop Mahatet El-Raml tram in Alexandria, as well as the establishment of a multi-purpose terminal at Alexandria Port.

According to Minister of Transportation Galal El-Saeed, the proposed route for the electric train extends from Adly Mansour metro station on the third line to the 10th of Ramadan City and the New Administrative Capital. He said that the initial cost amounts to $1.239bn.

He added that the monorail will contribute to supporting the state’s plans to achieve comprehensive development in the areas it would pass through, as well as enable the usage of these lands for different development projects. In addition, he explained, the project will contribute to establishing new urban communities and link them to the rest of the surrounding areas through a network of roads and transportation means to quickly move from one place to another.

This came during a meeting held by Prime Minister Sherif Ismail on Saturday to discuss the implementation of development and service projects across various sectors. During the meeting, Ismail reviewed the technical and financial feasibility studies for a number of transportation projects with the ministers of transportation and planning.

In addition, El-Saeed reviewed the study on rehabilitating the Mahatet El-Raml tram and the benefits it will secure by providing a district transportation method and solve the challenges facing the transportation sector in Alexandria.

The tram is expected to be implemented in three years. It will extend over 13.7 km from Victoria through El-Raml to Mansheya. According to the minister, the project will be separated from traffic in most of its route.

Moreover, the minister also reviewed the studies on the establishment of a multi-purpose terminal at Alexandria Port, noting that the project will contribute to maximising the capabilities of the port; hence, increasing traffic and trade.