Cameroonian foreign minister praises bilateral relations with Egypt - Daily News Egypt

Cameroonian foreign minister Lejeune Mbella praised bilateral relations between his country and Egypt during his meeting with Egypt’s ambassador to Cameroon Sherif El-Leithy on Thursday.

El-Leithy presented a message at the meeting from Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry to his Cameroonian counterpart. The message to Mbella included ways of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in all fields and also their coordination in international forums.

During the meeting, the Cameroonian foreign minister expressed his appreciation for the great role Egypt is demonstrating in leading the African continent, and for being a founding member of the Organisation of African Unity as well as the African Union.

He also praised the new strategy of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, which includes travelling throughout the African continent to document Egypt’s relations with its countries, as well as strengthening cooperation between the countries in the south.

He also referred to the excellent relations that the two countries are witnessing during the current period.

Mbella thanked Egypt for all of its assistance, asserting the necessity for cooperation and solidarity between both countries.

Moreover, during the meeting, the officials discussed the seventh session of the Egyptian- Cameroonian joint committee, which will benefit the interests of both countries.