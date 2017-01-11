ITIDA, Al Quiyadia Saudi Group discuss sponsoring ideas to support technological innovation - Daily News Egypt

The Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and Al Quiyadia Saudi Group are in talks to discuss cooperation in the field of innovation and technological creativity. ITIDA CEO Asmaa Hosni and Al Quiyadia Saudi Group CEO Mohammed bin Hamad Al Ajami held a meeting on Monday to discuss the issue.

This includes cooperation between the two sides in supporting and sponsoring a number of competitions and innovative ideas in the areas of information technology, particularly relating to electronic travel platforms and e-payment solutions.

The meeting was also attended by Hossam Osman, executive vice president of ITIDA, Ahmed Raslan, CEO at Integrated Development Company, and a number of ITIDA officials. They discussed the investments of the company in Egypt, which were announced during the last GITEX event in Dubai. Integrated Development Company has set up a branch in Cairo on an area of 1,200 sqm to become its research hub.

Following its establishment, Integrated Development Company hired 45 specialised engineers in phase 1. Later on, the company’s list of employees increased three-fold to reach 150 employees, covering its needs in developing applications related to tourism, e-payments, and communication solutions, next to working on major projects across several government sectors.