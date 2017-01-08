Prosecution releases 3 officers in Magdy Makeen torture case - Daily News Egypt

The Western Cairo Prosecution renewed on Saturday the detention of police officer Karim Magdy and released three low-ranking officers. Magdy and the other officers were accused of torturing street vendor Magdy Makeen to death last November.

The three released officers denied participating in the assault on Makeen, and asserted they were not present during the incident.

Only officer Karim Magdy remains in detention, with the possibility that the case may be referred to the Criminal Court.

Makeen was allegedly tortured by 10 police officers in the station after he was arrested on 13 November. He was arrested while driving a cart with two of his friends. His family learned of his death on 14 November and his body was transferred to Al-Zaytoun hospital. Upon his transfer, signs of physical assault and torture were found on Makeen’s body.

His autopsy report confirmed that his death was the result of torture, according to his lawyer Mohamed Osman.

Previously, Interior Ministry officials gave different and contradictory narratives about the incident, including that Makeen fainted in the police station and died while he was being transferred to the hospital. Another narrative stated that he died when he crashed his vehicle while he was being chased by the police. It was also claimed that Makeen was in possession of narcotics.