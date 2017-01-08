HDB increases number of branches to 70  - Daily News Egypt

The Housing and Development Bank (HDB) increased the number of its branches to 70 by the end of 2016, after the inauguration of the latest branch in Port Said.

According to the bank’s chairperson, Fathi Sebaey, the bank has achieved the first phase of its extension plan for 2016 by inaugurating the Port Said branch.

Sebaey added that the bank intends to continue its expansion plan to reach 100 branches by the end of 2018 in order to increase its presence across the country and to provide better services in the banking sector by using the latest banking technologies.

The HDB had many accomplishments during 2016, most notably of which was the commencement of the T24 modern banking system across all its branches. T24 is considered one of the latest developments in banking software that provides the best and most reliable banking service to its clients, according to Sebaey

He added that the bank received three international awards during 2016: the best bank for mortgages award from the Union of Arab Banks (UAB), the Green Era Award for Sustainability, and the Falcon Award for Quality and Excellence from the Other Ways Organisation.

Sebaey confirmed that the bank aims to achieve more accomplishments and become one of the top five banks in Egypt.