Al-Sisi, Bahraini king confirm strength of bilateral relations - Daily News Egypt

Al-Sisi, Bahraini king confirm strength of bilateral relations

Al-Sisi and his counterpart also discussed regional issues of concern

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Bahraini king Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa confirmed the strength of their relations on various levels during a phone call on Thursday evening.

During the phone call, both leaders focused their discussion on their bilateral relations and ways in which they can develop.

Both expressed their aspirations for developing their relations in different fields and continuing coordination and consultation between the two countries.

Al-Sisi and his counterpart also discussed regional issues of concern, and agreed on the necessity of their solidarity to confront the challenges that threaten the Middle East.

