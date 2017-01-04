10.5% decrease in tourist arrivals in November: CAPMAS - Daily News Egypt

The number of tourists who travelled to Egypt in November 2016 was 499,800—a 10.5% decline year-over-year (y-o-y), compared to November 2015, according the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

The agency explained in its monthly bulletin on the tourism sector that western Europe sent the largest number of tourists to Egypt, accounting for 32.9% of all inbound tourism. Germany has claimed the lion’s share of inbound western European tourism with 45.6%.

Eastern Europe came in second with 23.1%. The Ukraine is responsible for 62.7% of those tourists.

The Middle East accounted for 22.7% of arrivals, with Saudi Arabia topping the list and contributing 31.6%.

Tourists from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and others accounted for about 21.3%.

According to CAPMAS, Arab countries sent 139,500 tourists to Egypt in November 2016, compared to 120,400 y-o-y, an increase of 15.9%.

The number of tourists departing Egypt amounted to 505,800 in November, compared to 673,200 tourists in the same month last year, a drop of 24.9%.

The report noted that tourists visiting Egypt collectively stayed 3.3m nights during November 2016, compared to 5m nights in November 2015, a decline of 33.5%.

Western Europe accounted for the largest share in the number of nights with 40.2%, with Germany also topping the region’s list with 50.5%.

The Middle East followed with 28%. Saudi Arabia accounted for 34.8% of the total number of nights spent by tourists from the region.

Eastern Europe accounted for 15.3% of the total nights spent in Egypt, with Ukraine also topping the region’s list with 61.4%.

CAPMAS stated that Arab tourists spent 1.1m nights in Egypt in November 2016, as opposed to 982,400 nights in November 2015, an increase of 11.4%

The average number of nights spent in Egypt by tourists registered 6.6 nights in November, compared to 7.4 nights in the same month in 2015.