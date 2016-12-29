Cabinet approves Red Sea islands demarcation deal, sends agreement to parliament - Daily News Egypt

The Egyptian cabinet approved the Egyptian-Saudi maritime demarcation deal on Thursday, and sent it to parliament.

The Red Sea islands of Tiran and Sanafir continue to be a source of public debate amid the Administrative Court’s decision to annul the demarcation agreement, deeming that the islands are Egyptian land that cannot be ceded.

The sovereignty of the lands is still disputed in Egyptian courts, as the government in many cases failed to present documents to prove that the islands belong to Saudi Arabia.

On 8 April, the government concluded the demarcation deal with Saudi Arabia during an official visit by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. It sparked widespread discontent among both pro- and anti-government factions in the country, leading to a number of protests and arrests.