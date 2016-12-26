Siemens to increase capacity of national electricity grid by 3,200 MW within days - Daily News Egypt

Siemens is set to increase the capacity of the national electricity grid by 3,200 MW within days through the Beni Suef, the New Administrative Capital, and Borollos power plants.

Sources at the Ministry of Electricity said that the testing of the Beni Suef plant is ongoing to produce 800 MW. The pilot run will end on Thursday. He noted that four production units in the same plant have been introduced last week to produce 1,600 MW, adding that the output of the Beni Suef power plant will reach 2,400 MW through six production units.

Moreover, the source said that Siemens is testing the New Administrative Capital power plant to output 400 MW, to be linked to the national grid on Wednesday. The linking of the Borollos plant of 400 MW will also be completed on Thursday.

According to the government’s agreement with Siemens, a total of 4,400 MW should be linked to the national grid by the end of this month. However, the nature of the Borollos power plant’s location hindered the work. Yet, 1,200 MW are set to be added through three production units mid January.

The source explained that the location of the Borollos plant was challenging to establish and required placing poles 30 metres beneath the surface, noting that the three units usually require 18 months to become operative, but Siemens is set to complete all works in three weeks only.

Furthermore, he pointed out that Siemens is committed to the timetable for the implementation of the three projects, and will complete the delivery of the agreed capacity before the date specified in the contract by three full months.

The Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) signed contracts with Siemens last year to implement three combined-cycle power plants with a total capacity of 14,400 MW. The three power plants are Borollos, Beni Suef, and the New Administrative Capital.

Siemens is implementing the three projects through the EBC+Finance scheme, while the EEHC will repay the loan over several years.