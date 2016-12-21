Pharmacists Syndicate calls on Al-Sisi to curb potential increase in medicine prices  - Daily News Egypt

The Pharmacists Syndicate sent on Wednesday an official letter to President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, calling on him to prevent any potential price increases for medication.

In their letter, the syndicate said it was important the president interfere if the Ministry of Health decides to raise prices.

In October, the parliament established a Fact-Finding Committee to investigate the medicine crisis and the obstacles faced by the industry after several types of medication disappeared from the market following the devaluation of the Egyptian pound.

The syndicate asked for the establishment of a committee under the supervision of the presidency that includes all entities concerned with medicine manufacturing in Egypt to put forward suggestions and solutions to control the cost of medication.

On Tuesday, the syndicate notified Health Minister Ahmed Emad El-Din of their rejection of any ministerial decision that may stipulate any form of increase in the cost of medication without prior consultation from the syndicate, state-run newspaper Al-Ahram reported.

The notification was a clear warning from the syndicate that any increase in the cost of medication, whether locally produced or imported, will be met with legal measures to nullify the decision and to hold those responsible accountable.

The syndicate’s message to Emad El-Din emphasised that they were notified of a potential ministerial decision on the matter through the press.

“The syndicate heard the ministry may be issuing a decision on raising the price of medicine through the press with no consultation from the syndicate, which is illegal,” their statement to the health minister read.

Meanwhile, the syndicate said that Article 77 of the Constitution obligates the Health Ministry to involve it in any decisions related to medication, adding that the issuance of such decisions without the syndicate evokes suspicion and mistrust.

It further noted that the rapid issuance of price increases without carrying out accurate studies or consultation with specialists in that field from among the syndicate’s members may be a sign that medicine companies are looking to maximise profits at the expense of citizens.

“Releasing decisions which stipulate an increase in medicine prices without consulting specialists will not benefit anyone,” the syndicate warned.