Army to be deployed to secure institutions: Al-Sisi - Daily News Egypt

Following the deadly attacks on Egyptian Churches in Tanta and Alexandria, which left 45 dead and 118 injured, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi ordered the deployment of army forces to secure state institutions all over the country.

The presidency said that troops from the armed forces will assist police units in the mission of maintaining the safety of buildings and government institutions.

Two Egyptian churches witnessed serious explosions amid celebrations of Palm Sunday in what has been largely viewed as a security fiasco.

News agencies reported that the so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the two attacks through its news agency Amaq.

The Egyptian state announced a three day mourning period.

The attack was condemned by world leaders. US president Donald Trump said he has confidence in President Al-Sisi. The attack was furthermore condemned by British ambassador to Egypt John Casson.