Croatia meets Norway, France defeats Slovenia at 2017 IHF World Men's Handball Championship - Daily News Egypt

Croatia will play against Norway in the remaining semifinal match of the 2017 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship on Friday.

Slovenia, Croatia, France, and Norway were the lucky teams who managed to reach the semifinals.

Slovenia met France on Thursday. The French team was in luck as it qualified for the final match, after a score of 31-25.

On Friday, Croatia will play the other semifinal match against Norway. The winner of this match will qualify for the final and play against France on 29 January. The loser of the match will play against Slovenia on 28 January, in a match to determine the winner of the bronze medal.

At the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, Croatia exited the handball men’s competition in the quarterfinals. France was the runner-up.