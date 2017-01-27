Daily News Egypt

Croatia meets Norway, France defeats Slovenia at 2017 IHF World Men's Handball Championship - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




Croatia meets Norway, France defeats Slovenia at 2017 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship

Slovenia met France in the first semifinal match on Thursday, in which France won by 31-25

Be the first to comment

32466718606_34cebb0503_z

Croatia will play against Norway in the remaining semifinal match of the 2017 IHF World Men’s Handball Championship on Friday.

Slovenia, Croatia, France, and Norway were the lucky teams who managed to reach the semifinals.

Slovenia met France on Thursday. The French team was in luck as it qualified for the final match, after a score of 31-25.

On Friday, Croatia will play the other semifinal match against Norway. The winner of this match will qualify for the final and play against France on 29 January. The loser of the match will play against Slovenia on 28 January, in a match to determine the winner of the bronze medal.

At the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics, Croatia exited the handball men’s competition in the quarterfinals. France was the runner-up.

Topics: 2017 IHF World Men's Handball Championship

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/27/croatia-meets-norway-france-defeats-slovenia-2017-ihf-world-mens-handball-championship/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View