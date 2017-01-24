Cairo Angels injects new investments into Play 3arabi games publisher  - Daily News Egypt

Cairo Angels announced the completion of its investment in Amman-based Play 3arabi.

Play 3arabi is a mobile games publisher focused on the Arab-speaking Middle East.

Aly El Shalakany, chairperson of Cairo Angels, said that they have been impressed with the vision of Play 3arabi. “Like them, we see a large market opportunity for games in Arabic,” he said, adding that Cairo Angels particularly liked Play 3arabi’s business model of selecting globally successful games and addressing their language and cultural gaps in order to make them fit for the region.

The global mobile games industry is valued at $36.9bn by end of 2016, according to Newzoo. Ovum Research estimates the Middle East mobile games market at $1bn in 2016, with a 29% year-on-year growth rate.

El Shalakany said that this investment is the second in the field of games, coming after another earlier investment in Cryptyd.

Play 3arabi is set to launch its game AlMamalek Online next month on smartphones and tablets operating on Android and iOS.

Play 3arabi was founded by Ahmed Alsafar, Joseph Shomali, and Samer Abbas in 2014 to focus on publishing games targeting the Arab World.