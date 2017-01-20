Egypt beats Canada at the Military Football World Cup - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s national military football team played the second round of the fourth group at the 2017 Military Football World Cup, against Canada.

The Egyptian team won by 4-0. Ahmed Eid Abdel Malik scored the first goal at 36 minutes. Four minutes later, Hossam Paulo scored the second goal. The third goal was scored by Ahmed El-Sheikh, at 64 minutes, followed by Moemen akaria who scored the fourth goal at 82 minutes.

Thanks to this victory, the Egyptian team has accumulated four points so far in the competition.

Egypt will play its next match against Syria on Saturday.