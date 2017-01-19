Melania Trump follows in the footsteps of these first ladies from around the world - Daily News Egypt

Around the world, leaders’ spouses are guarantors of glamour. But some also stand out for eccentricity or dedication. As Melania Trump takes over from Michelle Obama, DW looks at legendary first ladies – old and new.When Donald Trump is sworn in as president of the United States on Friday, Melania Trump will become the next first lady.

Click through the gallery above for a look at past first ladies and royal spouses that have supported powerful people and become legends themselves around the world.

Watch the video below for more on Melania Trump’s background in her home country, Slovenia, and how she launched her modeling career in the small eastern European country.