Daqahleya governor refers 240 hospital employees to investigation over absence during inspection visit - Daily News Egypt

The Daqahleya governor referred 240 employees of a hospital in Mansoura to investigations over unjustified absences, state media reported Monday.

The employees include doctors, pharmacists, nurses, and administrative workers, whose absences were discovered during an inspection visit by governor Hossam El-Din Imam, accompanied by the hospital’s general manager.

Meanwhile, the governor ordered EGP 500,000 from the public services funds to be allocated to developing the hospital’s magnetic resonance imaging unit and renovating the electrical transformers room, the report added.