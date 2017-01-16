Families in Al-Arish echo outrage on police operations against perpetrators of recent attacks - Daily News Egypt

All police operations involving storming the residences of militants conducted by the Interior Ministry are based on accurate information that indicates the involvement of targeted persons, security sources who preferred to remain anonymous told Daily News Egypt on Monday.

On Saturday night, families in North Sinai’s city of Al-Arish echoed outrage on the recent operations conducted by the Interior Ministry against the perpetrators of the two deadly attacks that hit Al-Arish city a week ago and left eight police officers and a civilian killed, North Sinai based journalist asserted to Daily News Egypt Monday on condition of anonymity.

The families held a meeting on Saturday evening in the wake of a raid executed by the Interior Ministry against a residence which according to the ministry was a shelter for the perpetrators of the recent attacks.

Security sources also denied accusations made during the meeting, accusing the police of detaining their relatives and killing them.

The ministry said that the perpetrators opened fire against the police forces that stormed their residence. Consequently the forces responded, and that response left all ten alleged perpetrators dead.

The ministry’s official statement asserted that the storming operation had been conducted following receiving accurate information that those killed were the perpetrators of recent attacks and several other terrorist attacks.

However, families in Al-Arish denied that those killed were militants and noted that they were detained by police forces. Moreover, they considered the interior minister as a “foe” and called on North Sinai parliament members to rapidly resign from their positions.

“Results of the meetings of the families assured the necessity of the immediate release of all detained people from the governorate. It also indicated possible civil disobedience, if these demands were met with refusal,” one of the attendees of the meeting said on condition of anonymity.