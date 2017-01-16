Egypt’s problem - Daily News Egypt

Sometimes, I try to stay away from writing, because I feel that the written word should resonate with decision makers in Egypt in order for the writer and researcher to feel that his/her efforts were not in vain and can actually bear fruit that the society can reap. But the important thing is that each one of us does what he/she has to do sincerely and frankly in a homeland that is suffering and fighting on all fronts for more than three years.

Perhaps one of Egypt’s biggest problems are the laws and regulations. All efforts the state has exerted over three years have not succeeded, and because the beginnings are important in any activity, the state asserts that the Supreme Legislative Reform Committee has exerted significant effort for which it should be thanked. However, the lack of a plan since its first day, as well as the pressure of the difficult circumstances and the pressure of officials on the committee to issue some legislations and laws quickly have led to weakening the legal and legislative structure. This has deemed some articles in these newly established laws and legislations unconstitutional.

I was hoping since the first day of the establishment of the Supreme Legislative Reform Committee for it to review all the laws in Egypt, as well as the regulations and administrative decisions issued by the president, prime minister, and ministers, rearrange them, and remove the conflicting and outdated laws and legislations.

I was also hoping that a legislative restructure would be implemented before the parliament held its sessions, benefiting from the speed and the lack of bureaucracy for the legislations and laws to make their way through, just as the Constitution stipulates with regard to legislations and laws that are issued from the parliament.

The majority of officials in Egypt, as well as the majority of people, think that by issuing laws or decisions, problems will be solved. This is not the case; the issue also needs real administrative restructuring and the enforcement of the law and Constitution on everyone.

It has become clear that we in Egypt have to abolish the Ministry of Investment, because if someone would do research, they would find that it has become part of the investment obstacles. We have to keep the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones only, immediately restructure it, and put an end to the overwhelming chaos inside it. When you enter, you are in a chaotic market. When you succeed in finally deciding on your company’s name, and you’re unluckily a citizen of Syria, Yemen, Libya, or Iraq, your request might be refused for no reason.

This is a situation that I do not understand. The reasons must be said in order for the refused person to respond to them. Otherwise, be brave enough to announce that these people are unwelcome and give them a time period to leave the country. Why? Because by refusing them while they’re in the country, they may resort to unlawful acts. May God protect Egypt and its people.