Egypt participates in Middle East peace conference to seek solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict  - Daily News Egypt

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry headed the Egyptian delegation at the Middle East peace conference that was held on Sunday in the French capital of Paris to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and revive peace talks.

The participating states in the conference are expected to support the two-state solution. Palestine has welcomed the initiative taken by France; however, Israel said that it will not participate because the conference is “futile” and “rigged.” Palestine and Israel didn’t send representatives to the conference.

In a statement issued by Egypt’s Foreign Ministry, official spokesperson Ahmed Abou Zaid said Shoukry had stressed several times Egypt’s adherence to support the Palestinian people and the Palestinian case. Shoukry also supported every effort exerted by any faction or state that will lead to a final and inclusive solution to the Palestinian case.

According to Reuters, the states participating in the conference, including the countries that have permanent seats in the United Nations (UN) security council, will send a message to US president-elect Donald Trump, in which they will warn him from hindering the two-state solution and his intention to move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem because it will further complicate the conflict.

On the sidelines of the conference, Shoukry met with European commissioner of European Neighbourhood Policy Johannes Hahn. They discussed cooperation programmes between Egypt and the European Union.

Shoukry also met with his Kuwaiti counterpart to discuss regional and international initiatives to revive peace negotiations. They also discussed the regional turmoil in Syria, Libya, and Yemen and means of reaching inclusive political solutions.

This conference is part of the Middle East peace initiative launched by France in June 2016. It was praised by Egypt and severely condemned by Israel. The conference is bringing about 70 countries and international organisations together.

In December 2016, the UN security council voted in favour of a draft resolution that reaffirmed the illegality of Israeli settlements built within Palestinian territories.