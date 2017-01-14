318 ships transit Suez Canal last week carrying 17.26m tonnes - Daily News Egypt

Suez Canal traffic data showed that 318 ships transited the canal, with a total load of 17.26m tonnes, between 6-12 January.

An average of 45.43 ships transited the canal per day during that period, with an average load of 2.47m tonnes per day. The average load per ship was about 54,280 tonnes during that period.

Compared to July 2015, before the inauguration of the New Suez Canal, the average daily number of transiting vessels totaled 47 vessels, with an average load of 2.758m tonnes per day.

The major container ship Barazan from Malta transited the channel carrying 200,600 tonnes en route from Malaysia to the United Kingdom.

The number of vessels that passed coming from the west through the northern entrance was 152, with a daily average of 21.7 vessels, and a total load of 7.96m tonnes, recording a daily average of 1.14m tonnes.

Meanwhile, 166 ships transited the new channel coming from the south, with a daily average of 23.7 vessels, and a total load of 9.3m tonnes, recording a daily average of 1.33m tonnes.

Last week, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced a decline in the canal’s revenues over the fiscal year 2015/2016 to $5.1bn—a drop of 4.5% from fiscal year 2014/2015, in which revenues amounted to $5.4bn.

Cargo load is the main measure of shipping traffic in the Suez Canal and the calculated transit fees.

Suez Canal revenues have dropped by 4.7% in November year-over-year, down to $389.2m from $408.4m, according to Egypt’s Information Portal (EIP).

The following table shows traffic through the Suez Canal from 6-12January: