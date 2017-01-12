Daily News Egypt

President Al-Sisi speaks with French President - Daily News Egypt

Advertising Area




Advertising Area




President Al-Sisi speaks with French President

Hollande expressed his country's appreciation for delivering the remains of the French passengers, according to Egyptian presidency

Be the first to comment

hollande-and-sisi

President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi spoke by phone on Wednesday with French president François Hollande, a presidential statement said.

Hollande expressed his country’s appreciation for delivering the remains of the French passengers, who died in the EgyptAir aeroplane crash, to their families.

“The French president lauded ongoing cooperation at the level of experts. He also commended the significant improvement in Egyptian-French relations at all levels and stressed the importance of continuing coordination and consultation between the two countries on regional and international issues of mutual concern,” the statement read.

For his part, Al-Sisi stressed the need to continue coordination between the two countries to push ahead with international efforts aimed at reaching political settlements to the crises in a number of countries in the region.

The two presidents discussed a number of regional and international issues, including the situation in Libya and ways to promote efforts to restore stability in Libya.

Topics: Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi François Hollande

Advertising Area




http://www.dailynewsegypt.com/2017/01/12/president-al-sisi-speaks-french-president/
Breaking News

No current breaking news

Daily News Egypt Android App Available for free download on Google play
View
Daily News Egypt Ios App Available for free download on APP Store
View