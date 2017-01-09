NAT, Thales Group to provide ticket machines for third metro line - Daily News Egypt

The National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) has assigned the supply and installation of ticket machines for the third phase of the third Cairo Metro line to the French group Thales, according to an official at the NAT.

He added that several companies have applied for the tender; however, only one technical offer was accepted. After discussing Thales’ financial offer, the NAT approved assigning them the project. The financial offer Thales made is estimated at EGP 873m.

The NAT assigned all advisory works of the third phase of the third metro line to Systra Consulting. The bureau’s total offer was estimated at EGP 576m.

In July 2016, the NAT assigned the implementation of the third phase to the ETF-ORC-TSO association, who won the bid over its rival Colas Rail.

The NAT plans to implement six new metro lines by the end of 2032 to connect Greater Cairo to all its suburbs. Implementation works of the fourth line began in January 2016.

The Cairo Metro system accommodates more than four million passengers per day on its two main lines Marg-Helwan and Mounib-Shoubra, in addition to the completed part of the third line Attaba-Fair Zone, which includes about five stations.