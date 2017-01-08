Hussein Amin joins board of Journalism and Mass Communication Quarterly - Daily News Egypt

American University of Cairo (AUC) professor of journalism Hussein Amin accepted the invitation to join the editorial board of the Journalism and Mass Communication Quarterly (formerly known as Journalism Quarterly JQ). Amin is also the director of the Kamal Adham Center for Television and Digital Journalism at AUC’s School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

The Journalism and Mass Communication Quarterly (JMCQ) is the flagship journal of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC).

It is a quarterly, peer-reviewed journal ranked in the Journal Citation Reports that focuses on research in journalism and mass communication. The prestigious journal was established in 1924. JMCQ, or the Quarterly, is the oldest referred scholarly journal in mass communication and provides leadership in scholarship for the field.

It serves all the divisions and interest groups of AEJMC and publishes original articles and book reviews on topics, including but not limited to theoretical and methodological developments in journalism and mass communication, international communication, media technologies and society, advertising, public relations, journalism history, media law and policy, media management and economics, political communication, and health communication.

Amin is the first Egyptian and Arab to be invited to serve on the Quarterly’s editorial board.