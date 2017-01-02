Security forces arrest a number of protestors near press, lawyers syndicates - Daily News Egypt

A number of protesters who staged a protest in front of both the press and lawyers syndicates on Monday afternoon were reportedly arrested by security forces. The security forces had allegedly tried to disperse the protest, which echoed the public anger over the Egyptian-Saudi maritime demarcation agreement.

Sources on the ground told Daily News Egypt that the number of those arrested is not clear, as security forces surrounded protesters and grabbed an indefinite number of demonstrators who were then put in a police truck.

Daily News Egypt reached out to the Ministry of Interior for a comment, but no answer was received.

Meanwhile, the Parliament’s Judicial Committee said on Monday that the House of Representatives will openly discuss the agreement with full transparency while asserting the importance of the separation of judicial and legislative powers.